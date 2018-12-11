This year's festive season is shaping up to be a particularly special one for Jon Gosselin.

The reality star -- who was recently granted temporary sole custody of his 14-year-old son, Collin -- was all smiles at WE tv's Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present & Future event on Tuesday, where he opened up to ET about getting to be with his son this Christmas.

"He is coming home to our house, and he's going to enjoy the holiday with us, and go to school, and be with his sister, Hannah," Jon told ET's Lauren Zima on the red carpet at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California.

Jon's 14-year-old daughter Hannah -- who, along with Collin, is one of the reality star's sextuplets with ex-wife Kate Gosselin -- has been living with her father for some time, and she is looking forward to welcoming her brother.

"He's really excited and we're really excited to have him home for the holidays," Jon shared. "And to enjoy the rest of his childhood."

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star explained that Collin "will be with us indefinitely."

Jon has been spending quite a bit of time with Collin since the start of this month, when his son came home for his first visit in three years. The teen has reportedly been enrolled in a schooling program for children with special needs, away from home.

"He's doing really well," Jon shared, adding that Collin will likely have "some adjustment issues, just socialization-wise," with his move to Jon's home in Pennsylvania -- where he lives with his girlfriend of four years, Colleen Conrad, and her children -- but that Collin is "so intuitive and so lovey dovey" that the transition shouldn't present a problem.

Jon was awarded custody one week ago, when Pennsylvania judge made the decision without a hearing after the reality star's ex-wife, and her lawyer, did not show up for the scheduled court appearance.

The bitter exes, who split in 2009, have been fighting over custody of their eight children -- 18-year-old twins Cara and Madelyn, as well as their 14-year-old sextuplets, Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Leah, Aaden, and Joel -- ever since. It's a battle Jon doesn't intend to abandon.

"I've been fighting for 10 years and I will keeping fighting for as long as I have to," he shared, emphatically.

Jon revealed that things remain chilly and combative between Jon and his ex-wife, explaining, "We don't communicate. We don't even text anymore. The last time I communicated with her was either through attorneys or in court."

"But that's the way it's been. I guess that's just the way it works," he added. "It's a shame that we can't co-parent, and I know the whole world wants us too… but it just doesn't work."

For more on Jon and Kate's legal battles and contentious post-divorce relationship, watch the video below.

