Jon Gosselin is one proud dad!

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star took to Instagram on Monday, sharing a photo of his 14-year-old daughter, Hannah, posing outside of his house. It appears the pic was snapped just moments before she headed to school for her first day of eighth grade.

"Congrats Hannah on your first day of school, proud of you," he captioned it. "I admire your bravery starting fresh!!! I Love you very much and we have worked really hard to get here. Dedication has really paid off."

"I'm so happy you integrated yourself into the community," he added. "You made friends all summer and now you will grow and graduate with them. I'm honored to be your father!!! Love you, Dad. #newbeginnings."

As fans may have noticed, Hannah is not dressed in uniform, unlike her fellow siblings, who posed for a back-to-school photo taken by their mother, Kate, last week.

"Feels like school never ended," Kate captioned the snap, which featured six of her and Jon's eight children: 17-year-old twins Mady and Cara, and 14-year-old Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel. "#SeniorYear #EighthGrade #ProudMom."

In addition to Hannah, Jon and Kate's other 14-year-son, Collin, was also missing from the photo.

Jon -- who finalized his divorce from Kate in 2009 -- claimed via Instagram Live earlier this month that Hannah is now living with him full time. A source told ET back in May that Jon and Kate are "still at odds" nearly 10 years after their split.

"They will never agree about how to raise the children," the source said at the time. "[They] absolutely despise one another and can't stand to even be in the same room."

Hear more in the video below.

