Jon Gosselin is getting in the holiday spirit with his kids.

The former reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a smiling snapshot of himself with his 14-year-old son, Collin, and his daughter, Hannah, also 14, shopping for a Christmas conifer at a tree lot. The teens are two of Jon and ex-wife Kate Gosselin’s sextuplets.

"Found our tree," Jon, 41, captioned the cute pic snapped at Reinhart's Christmas Tree Farm in Pennsylvania. "Let the holidays begin!!!!"

The trio were joined by Jon's girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, as well as her teenage kids, Jordan and Jesse.

Other than Collin and Hannah, none of Jon's other six children with his ex-wife appeared to go tree shopping on this occasion.

Jon has been spending quite a bit of time with Collin since the start of this month, when his son came home for his first visit in three years. The teen has reportedly been enrolled in a schooling program for children with special needs, away from home.

The proud dad has shared a number of pics of himself with Collin, as well as Hannah, in recent weeks, and he seems genuinely excited to get to spend quality time with them.

A source close to Jon told ET earlier this month that, “Colin is doing great."

"It took a while to get here, but things are all coming together," the source said. "Jon just wants to have his family back, and live his life."

