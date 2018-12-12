Jon Gosselin is opening up about the toll of being apart from his 18-year-old twin daughters, Cara and Madelyn.



“I hope my relationship with Mady and Cara will get better but they're adults now, so that just kind of hinges on them and I kind of, you know, being estranged from them, I’ve kind of learned to live with it,” he told ET’s Lauren Zima at WE tv's Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present & Future on Tuesday. “But its really up to them to decide what they want to do with that.”

“I kind of left it in their court now since it's been so long,” he added. “I mean, it is kind of heartbreaking and I do miss them, but everyone grows and matures and understands things... I tried really hard to develop something with them and only time will tell, I guess.”



Although the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star says he doesn’t currently have a relationship with his twins, he has been able to rebuild his relationship with some of his 14-year-old sextuplets. His daughter, Hannah, has been living with him for a while and Gosselin was recently granted temporary custody of his son, Collin.



"He is coming home to our house, and he's going to enjoy the holiday with us, and go to school, and be with his sister, Hannah," he told ET. "He's really excited and we're really excited to have him home for the holidays and to enjoy the rest of his childhood."



Gosselin’s custody battle with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, began in 2009, when they parted ways, and has raged on ever since, estranging him to this day from his sons and daughters Alexis, Leah, Aaden and Joel. However, he made it clear that he has no interest in giving up on them.



"I've been fighting for 10 years and I will keeping fighting for as long as I have to," he emphatically stated.



Gosselin also shared that communication with his ex-wife has broken down.



"We don't communicate. We don't even text anymore. The last time I communicated with her was either through attorneys or in court,” he said. "It's a shame that we can't co-parent, and I know the whole world wants us too… but it just doesn't work."



