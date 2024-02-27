Jon Stewart's family dog, Dipper, crossed the rainbow bridge Sunday night, and while Stewart emotionally said his brindle Pitbull was "ready," the 61-year-old comedian choked back tears saying he wasn't ready to say goodbye.

Stewart closed out Monday night's show of The Daily Show remembering all the fun memories he, his family and his staff created with Dipper in tow. Stewart shared that around 12 or 13 years ago, his kids wanted to raise money for Animal Haven, a no-kill animal shelter in New York City.

Stewart said the kids baked cupcakes and off they went to the shelter, where they set up a table and got to work. As part of the setup, the shelter "brought out a 1-ish-year-old brindle Pitbull." It's at this point where Stewart starts shedding tears and he shouts an expletive, largely in part because he thought he'd be able to control himself. Stewart said the dog had been hit by a car in Brooklyn and lost his right leg.

When the day ended, the family also left with the brindle Pitbull.

"And in a world of good boys, he was the best," said Stewart as he fought back tears throughout the touching segment. "He used to come to The Daily Show every day. He was part of the OG Daily Show dog crew. Parker, Quali, Dipper, Riot, they were the OGs in the office. And Dipper would wait. And we'd come and tape and Dipper would wait for me to be done."

Stewart said Dipper met them all -- actors, authors, presidents and kings.

"And he did what the Taliban could not do," Stewart continued, "which is put a scare into [Pakistani education activist] Malala Yousafzai."

Stewart then showed a clip of Yousafzai walking backstage before doing a quick 180 turn as Dipper ran towards her. After sharing that clip, Stewart said Dipper died on Sunday. Stewart then closed out the show with his trademark segment, "Your Moment of Zen," which showed Stewart playing catch with Dipper in the snow. Dipper, with only three legs, ran in full strides and without a hint of a limp.

Stewart has since changed his avatar on X, which now pays tribute to Dipper.

"He was ready. He was tired. But I wasn't," Stewart added. "And the family, we were all together, thank goodness, we were all with him. But boy, my wish for you is one day you find that dog, that one dog that just is the best."

