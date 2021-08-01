Jonah Hill Celebrates Body Positivity With New Tattoo
Jonah Hill is showing off his new tattoo. The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos of his body positive tattoo.
Hill's new ink is inspired by the logo for Body Glove, a water sports apparel company. The actor, who is a big fan of surfing, changed "glove" to "love" in his tattoo, and the hand icon into the hand sign for "I love you."
"BODY LOVE 🤘❤️," Hill captioned his post, which shows him smiling at the camera while showing off the new tattoo on his right shoulder.
Fans and friends -- including Hill's mom, Sharon Feldstein -- took to the comments to share their support. "I love this and I love you," Feldstein wrote.
Zoe Kravitz added a supportive "yessssssssssss."
Hill's new tattoo comes four months after the actor shared in a heartfelt post that he had finally learned to love and accept his body after years of insecurities.
"I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends," he wrote alongside a screenshot of a DailyMail article with photos of him surfing and shirtless. "Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers."
"So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope," he admitted. "I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a 'good for me' post . And it’s definitely not a 'feel bad for me post.' It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool."
Hill concluded, "Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love."
