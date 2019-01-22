News

Jonah Hill Reveals His Love for Photography & Shares Snaps of Kim Kardashian, 2 Chainz and More

By Scott Baumgartner‍
Jonah Hill
Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Jonah Hill is letting the world in on his new hobby — photography! 

It turns out the Maniac star is a shutterbug and because he’s a movie star, he’s able to photograph some of the world’s biggest stars, making for some stunning black-and-white images.

“I love photography,” he captioned a photo of Q-Tip giving him the middle finger. “I’ve been doing it for years privately and am starting to work professionally. I have decided to start sharing some photos with you all. Hope you enjoy, if not, that’s cool too.”

The 35-year-old attended Kanye West’s album release party last spring in Jackson Hole, Wyoming where he took a candid shot of West’s wife Kim Kardashian proudly holding up a pack of Skittles amid the wild night’s festivities. 

@kimkardashian and skittles 35mm black and white film Wyoming 2018

@2chainz 35mm black and white film Wyoming 2018

While in Wyoming, Hill also took a beautiful photo of 2 Chainz giving the camera a “shhh” with a mountain range in the background. Among the images is also a photo of Superbad co-star Michael Cera in a stairwell with Lucas Hedges, who has appeared in everything from Lady Bird, to Boy Erased, to Ben Is Back.

These powerful photos arrive just days after Hill shared a very different type of photo. Last Wednesday, the leading man revealed that he has taken up Jiu Jitsu with an image of himself in his uniform.

“I started Brazilian [Jiu Jitsu] 2 months ago and try and train 4 or 5 times a week,” he captioned the aforementioned photo. “In high school the dudes who did Jiu Jitsu used to beat the s**t out of us at parties so it turned me off to it as an idea growing up. But quietly I always thought it was a beautiful art form."

“At 35, I try and get over the stuff that made me feel weak and insecure as a teenager,” he continued. “It’s just wasted time and lessons you’ll never learn. Trying to let go of that. Nothing more humbling than getting your a** kicked by a 12 year old your first week. Got my first stripe today. I know it sounds corny but it’s pretty dope to jump in and do stuff you’d never think you’d be able to do. Much respect to Sensai Josh and @clockworkbjj and Anthony for getting me into it.”

