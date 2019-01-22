The women of the Today show cut loose with their girls over the weekend!



On Monday, Savannah Guthrie shared a photo of herself, Jenna Bush Hager and Carson Daly’s wife Siri all happily posing in matching pajamas with their girls. Clearly the gang headed out of the city for Martin Luther King Jr. weekend because Guthrie captioned the touching moment, “Matching by day and by night #upstateofmind.”

The ladies were joined in the touching photo by Vale, Guthrie’s 4-year-old daughter; Hager’s daughters, Poppy, 3, and Mila, 5, and Daly’s girls, London, 4, and Etta, 6.



Daly and Hager also shared snaps showcasing their getaway. The former posted a photo of the 3 moms all smiling while wearing grey t-shirts declaring the weekend’s theme — “Upstate of mind.”



And Hager shared a shot of the matchy mother-daughter moment with this fun caption: “Girls rule...#andcharley #andhusbands #andqueso #andmatchingPJ’s.” Clearly Guthrie’s 2-year-old son got in on the fun even if he didn’t get the cute pajamas. She also posted a still of Jenna’s husband Hank enjoying the aforementioned queso, so it looks like some of the husbands did join them.

However, on Tuesday Guthrie indicated that she went back to work with a photo on Twitter featuring herself and Nick Sandmann, the teenage boy from Covington Catholic High School who found infamy overnight when video went viral of him seemingly taunting a Native American war veteran in Washington, D.C.

Sitting down with Nicholas Sandmann - the student at the center of the protest controversy at the Lincoln Memorial. Airs tomorrow on @TODAYshowpic.twitter.com/oSb8ljunQN — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) January 22, 2019

