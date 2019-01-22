'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Shows Off Her Weight Loss Progress

Shannon Beador is slimming down for another season of The Real Housewives of Orange County!

The reality star shared a glimpse at her weight loss journey on social media on Tuesday, posting a photo of what one follower described as her, "Revenge body."

Rocking pale pink leggings and a long-sleeved top, the 54-year-old appeared in great shape as she posed and smiled for the camera.

"Getting there... 👊 #rhoc#season14 #startingsoon," she proudly captioned the photo.

Beador was quickly showered with praise by her followers, who commented on how "incredible" she looked and saluted her for being an inspiration.

"You look amazing!!! Def my motivation girl!!" wrote one fan.

"I am so inspired by you," added another.

Beador opened up about her weight loss goals during an interview with ET in July, during which she shared that she was leading a healthier lifestyle after taking time to process her split from her husband of nearly 20 years, David Beador.

“I'm getting back to my healthy living, which I think when I started [filming season 13], I wasn't quite healthy,” she confessed, “I veered off a little bit.”

The Real for Real Cuisine business owner -- who weighed more than 170 lbs. at her heaviest -- also said she had lost around 20 lbs. and hoped to shed another 20 and rock a swimsuit.

