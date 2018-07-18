‘Real Housewives’ Star Shannon Beador’s New Weight-Loss Goal Includes a Bikini! (Exclusive)

Shannon Beador is working on her revenge body.

The soon-to-be divorced star of The Real Housewives of Orange County is recommitted to healthy living after taking about six months off to fully process her split from her husband of nearly 20 years, David Beador.

“I'm getting back to my healthy living, which I think when I started [filming season 13], I wasn't quite healthy,” she confesses to ET. “I veered off a little bit.”

The 54-year-old, who launched her own line of healthy meals, Real For Real Cuisine, earlier this year, says she’s lost about 20 lbs. so far and wants to lose another 20. At her heaviest, Shannon weighed in at more than 170 lbs., but says her “original weight” was around 120 lbs. for the majority of her adult life.

“No more of this yo-yo of the weight thing,” Shannon says. “You know, I would lose half of it then say, 'Oh, I'm gonna eat what I want,' whatever. This time, I'm committed and it's gonna keep going down.”

“I wanna go back to my original weight,” she continues. “I was a little too thin, I think, my first season [on RHOC]. So, I'm halfway there, yeah. I'm down 20.”

Shannon would like to reveal her fully slimmed down figure at the season 13 reunion, which is still a few months away from taping, but could also show it off sooner on social media -- in a swimsuit!

“I'd like to put a bathing suit on this summer,” the mom of three admits. “Wouldn't that be nice?”

“Yeah, I am gonna be in a bathing suit,” she doubles down. “Maybe a flipping bikini!”

Shannon has been dropping the weight through regular exercise. If you follow her on Instagram, you’re familiar with her daily walks up a steep hill by her house.

“They’re a b***h,” she jokes.

Watch Shannon’s transformation unfold every Monday on The Real Housewives of Orange County, airing at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

