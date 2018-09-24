What goes down in the O.C. plays out on TV -- and it’s gonna get good!

ET has your exclusive first look at the second half of The Real Housewives of Orange County’s 13th season, which features Vicki Gunvalson debuting new plastic surgery and confessing to needing sex “four times a day,” Kelly Dodd introducing a new guy with a “PhD… a pretty huge d**k” to the group and the much anticipated explosive all-cast trip to Jamaica!

Shannon Beador is at the center of much of the action in the trailer, dealing with changes at home -- her eldest daughter asks to go on birth control! -- launching her own line of products on QVC and, somewhat shockingly, becoming the main target of the group. It all appears to go down in Jamaica. First, the ladies seem to make fun of Shannon getting emotional over the state of her finances in the middle of her divorce battle with her ex.

“Her crying over her $13,000 a month rent?!” Kelly scoffs.

“She’s got rich girl problems,” Vicki says.

Then, the women seemingly attack Shannon’s ability to be a good friend. Emily Simpson shares with the group that Tamra allegedly confessed to her that Shannon “has no time” for Tamra -- and that sets Shannon off.

“Tamra will tell you I am a very good friend to her!” she tells the ladies at a group dinner.

“OK, let’s let Tamra tell her,” Gina Kirschenheiter replies, forcing an, “Oh, f**k me!” out of Tamra. Watch it all play out here:

Shannon storms away from the dinner yelling, “How dare you?!” at Tamra, before getting into it with Kelly and Vicki, as well. Then, she tells the camera crew, “Stop! I mean it.”

Back in July, Shannon admitted to ET she was not looking forward to watching back everything that took place in Jamaica.

“I’m dreading the Jamaica trip,” she confessed. “I was reactive.”

Still, she said it’s not the end of the world and wants the fans to know that she and Tamra are fine today.

“This is what I think a test of a good friendship is because Tamra's one of my best friends,” she shared. “We talk every single day. And, you know, just like a family member or anything, you're gonna have ups and downs, and you're gonna argue. So, it's how you resolve those arguments and how quickly you can move forward from them. So, we're in a good place right now and that's all I'll say.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

