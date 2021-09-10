Jonah Hill Makes It Instagram Official With Girlfriend Sarah Brady

Jonah Hill is smitten! The 37-year-old actor confirmed his relationship with girlfriend Sarah Brady by going Instagram official on Thursday.

"Grateful for you," Hill captioned a photo of the pair out to eat at a restaurant. He also added a red heart emoji, two emoji faces with hearts, and tagged Brady.

Brady, meanwhile, shared a post of her own with multiple pictures of her and Hill. "Up early missing the open road with my man and fig of course," she wrote. In a separate Instagram Story, Brady shared a selfie of her and Hill writing, "Love you muchísimo," which translates to "love you very much."

The couple first sparked romance speculation last month when they were spotted together in Southern California. Around that same time, Brady -- an environmental activist -- started sharing photos of her and Hill on Instagram. "My whole heart," she captioned two sweet snaps of the pair on the beach together.

She later added an image of her and Hill standing in wetsuits in front of an RV, writing, "Had a beautiful weekend with my person 💞 grateful for each and every day with you."

Hill's newly confirmed relationship comes one year after he and ex-fiancée Gianna Santos called off their engagement. In October 2020, Us Weekly reported that the former couple had split six weeks prior.

Hill seems to be living his best life in 2021, opening up in February about how he is finally in a good headspace when it comes to his body image. "I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself," Hill wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of a Daily Mail article about him surfing. "This isn’t a 'good for me' post. And it’s definitely not a 'feel bad for me post.' It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool."

