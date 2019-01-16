Jonah Hill is opening up about being tormented as a teenager -- and a new exciting hobby -- in a moving Instagram post.



“I started Brazilian [Jiu Jitsu] 2 months ago and try and train 4 or 5 times a week,” he captioned a photo of himself in his black uniform. “In high school the dudes who did Jiu Jitsu used to beat the s**t out of us at parties so it turned me off to it as an idea growing up. But quietly I always thought it was a beautiful art form."



The Maniac star went on to add that these days he’s doing his best to move beyond the things that scare him, which includes trying out martial arts.



“At 35, I try and get over the stuff that made me feel weak and insecure as a teenager,” he added. “It’s just wasted time and lessons you’ll never learn. Trying to let go of that. Nothing more humbling than getting your a** kicked by a 12 year old your first week. Got my first stripe today. I know it sounds corny but it’s pretty dope to jump in and do stuff you’d never think you’d be able to do. Much respect to Sensai Josh and @clockworkbjj and Anthony for getting me into it.”

Hill has clear underdone a metamorphosis recently that has included losing weight and embracing some more dramatic roles. He also wrote and directed his autobiographical first feature film, Mid90s, which has been embraced by critics.



Last October, Hill curated an issue of A24’s magazine where he enlisted friends and fellow celebs like Michael Cera and Behati Prinsloo, to discuss their own adolescent struggles and “how they’ve learned to love themselves.”



“I became famous in my late teens and then spent most my young adult life listening to people say that I was fat and gross and unattractive,” he forwarded the issue. “It’s only in the last four years, writing and directing my movie Mid90s, that I’ve started to understand how much that hurt and got in my head.”



Later, he added that this “turned into some of the most meaningful conversations I’ve ever had.”

