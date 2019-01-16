Michelle Pfeiffer Joins Instagram -- See Her Purr-fect First Post

Welcome to Instagram, Michelle Pfeiffer!

The 60-year-old actress is the latest Hollywood icon to join the popular social media platform. On Wednesday, Pfeiffer shared her first post: a throwback clip of herself as Selina aka Catwoman from the 1992 superhero flick Batman Returns starring Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader.

"MEOW Instagram," the Murder on the Orient Express leading lady wrote alongside the clip of Catwoman -- in her iconic latex black suit with white stitching and red lipstick -- doing cartwheels and backflips as she moves towards Batman and the villain Penguin. The clip ends with Pfeiffer saying "meow" before the building behind her explodes.

Pfeiffer told Vanity Fair that she was reluctant to share her life in such a public manner and had been holding back from joining Instagram.

“I’ve spent my whole life doing as little as possible and hiding out,” she said. “I’ve been really, honestly, anxious about entering into the world of social media, and just fearing I’ll say the wrong thing and somebody’s gonna get snarky on my feed.”

She was later convinced to join when she watched her friends become obsessed with it.

“I just started realizing that I tend to get very curious because so many of my friends have started to engage on Instagram and they seem to be having a lot of fun with it, and I think that I realized that it’s actually a really good way to engage with people, and potentially with my fans," she explained, adding that it's also a good way to share what she's working on with her fans.

Up next for the Hollywood legend, she'll be co-starring alongside Angelina Jolie in Maleficent 2.

ET spoke with Pfeiffer last January, where she revealed that her character would "stir up a little trouble" in the Disney sequel. Watch the video below to hear more of what she dished.

