Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer Supersuit Up on the Set of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (Exclusive)

"This is a new look," Michael Douglas joked. "I've been working on my pecs a little bit."

You never know what sort of surprises will await you on the set of a Marvel movie, so you musn't be caught off-guard when you arrive on the San Francisco set of Ant-Man and the Wasp to find Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer hanging out in their very own supersuits.

Douglas returns as Dr. Hank Pym, the original Ant-Man, while Pfeiffer joins the sequel's cast as Janet van Dyne, the OG Wasp and long-lost wife of Hank and mother of Hope (played by Evangeline Lily), who was said to have disappeared into the Quantum Realm many, many years ago. Yet, there they were, standing in front of ET's Cameron Mathison, Douglas donning a retro red and grey suit with a bewigged Pfeiffer's metallic suit half hidden by a shroud.

"I feel like my character is a warrior and I think the suit reflects that, which I love," Pfeiffer explained of Janet's costume. "Actually wearing them for 12 hours a day is a bit challenging, [and] getting in and out of them and going to the bathroom-- " She chuckled, "You would think after all these years doing these kinds of films, they would have that part of it down."

"The truth is Michelle and I never saw this in our careers," Douglas chimed in. "We never anticipated the fact that at this part of our lives that we could be action heroes! So, you're exactly right. You first get 'em on and it's fantastic. Then the next is, God, am I hot..."

"I'm hot. I'm cold. I can't move," Pfeiffer deadpanned. "You want me to do what in this?"

It's best to keep the specifics of Pfeiffer's role in Ant-Man and the Wasp, which opens in theaters Friday, a secret, but the story begins when the current Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) receives a sign that Janet might not be dead after all, prompting a search and rescue mission to save her. Asked whether that is what necessitates the supersuits, Douglas deadpanned, "No, I'm a doorman up at the restaurant here!"

While Pfeiffer may be new to the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe, this is not her first superhero movie. It is her first since her iconic turn as Catwoman in 1992's Batman Returns, however, and a much different experience overall. "I did a lot of training [for Batman], I suppose more along the lines of what Evangeline is doing in this," she remembered. "I was learning how to use a whip, I was kickboxing, and I think everything was really more practical. There was very little special effects."

"That's what you call it, practical, right?" she confirmed with Douglas. Ant-Man and the Wasp certainly uses some of that Hollywood magic for the growing and shrinking and traveling into different realms. "I don't think I did any green screen or anything like that in Batman," Pfeiffer laughed, "all those decades ago."

