Jonah Hill Turns Engagement Rumor Into His Own Punch Line

Jonah Hill is putting a rumor to rest regarding his relationship with Sarah Brady. On Wednesday, the 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to dispel speculation that he and Brady are engaged.

"The rumors are not true," Hill wrote.

He went on to joke, "I'm engaged. But not to my girlfriend. I am engaged to your mom. I know this is shocking but please respect our privacy at this time."

The Superbad star put his location to "your mom's house," and captioned the message, "Media stop writing fake stuff, it’s corny."

Brady had a similar reaction to the engagement rumors. "The rumors are not true," she posted to her Instagram Story. "I am engaged. But not to my boyfriend. I am engaged to Baby Yoda. This may seem like a betrayal but I have chosen a side. Please respect our privacy at this time."

Last August, Hill and Brady sparked romance speculation after they were spotted together in Southern California. Around that same time, Brady -- an environmental activist -- started sharing photos of her and Hill on Instagram. "My whole heart," she captioned two sweet snaps of the pair on the beach together.

In September, Hill posted his first photo with Brady to Instagram, writing, "❤️😍🥰 grateful for you @sarahhbrady."

By December, the two were at the New York City premiere of Don't Look Up wearing matching powder blue suits.

And while Hill may not have proposed, he did share a super cute photo of him and Brady in a scenic location on Valentine's Day. "Anotha one for my valentine @sarahhbrady," he captioned the pic.

Brady also gushed over her guy on Instagram, writing, "My Valentine 💘 thank you for loving every part of me @jonahhill."

