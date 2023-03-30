Jonathan Majors' attorney is sharing purported text messages from the alleged victim in the actor's assault case claiming to show the woman admitting to being at fault.

The Creed III star's attorney, Priya Chaudhry, shared with ET a screenshot of those alleged text messages -- three in total -- which claims to show a woman texting Majors that she was angry about the actor getting charged with assault. It's unclear when exactly the text messages were alleged to have been sent, but it appears to show that the alleged victim sent them after leaving the hospital to treat her injuries.

"Please let me know you're okay when you get this," the alleged text begins. "They assured me that you won't be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I'm so angry that they did. And I'm sorry you're in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you're out."

The next alleged message simply reads, "I love you," before a third lengthy text pops up on an iPhone.

"They just called me again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed. I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately," the third alleged text reads. "The judge is definitely going to be told this. She ensured this to me. I know you have the best team and there's nothing to worry about. I just want you to know that I'm doing all I can [on] my end. I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care. She promised all will be relayed."

In a new statement to ET, Majors' attorney again denied Majors assaulted the woman.

"Around 11 a.m. on March 25, 2023, Jonathan Majors called 911 out of concern for the woman’s mental health. The police arrived with the paramedics, as is standard procedure, and arrested Mr. Majors due to an NYPD protocol requiring arrest in certain circumstances," Chaudhry said in the statement. "On that same day, only 7 and 9 hours later, the woman sent text messages to Mr. Majors admitting that she was the one who used physical force against him. She also disavowed any allegations that he had done anything to her and confirmed that Mr. Majors called 911 because of her mental condition. These are those messages, redacting the woman’s name for her privacy."

The alleged text messages are the latest in what Majors' attorney has billed as mounting evidence to prove Majors' innocence, which Chaudhry previously said included "video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."

The actor was arrested March 25 in New York City and charged with three counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and one count of harassment in the third degree.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office claims Majors "struck, shoved, kicked and otherwise subjected another person to physical contact thereby causing physical injury to such person and to a family and household member of such person."

TMZ, which was the first to report the alleged incident and text messages, reported that the woman accusing Majors is his girlfriend.

A rep for Majors told ET last week, "He's done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

The NYPD told CBS News in a statement that officers received a 911 call from an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood at 11:14 a.m., where a "preliminary investigation determined" that there had been a "domestic dispute" involving Majors and a 30-year-old woman. The woman told officers she had been assaulted and was taken to a hospital with minor head and neck injuries, according to police.

But Chaudhry is adamant Majors is innocent and expects the charges to be dropped soon.

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital," Chaudhry previously said in a statement to ET. "The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

