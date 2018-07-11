Jonathan Rhys Meyers Goes Deep Undercover in Spy Thriller 'Damascus Cover' (Exclusive)

"One of our agents has been killed in Damascus. We have to assume everyone has been compromised. We're pulling everyone out."

In the thriller, Damascus Cover, Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars as an Israeli spy named Ari Ben-Zio, who is sent uncover by the Mossad (played by the late John Hurt) to extract a scientist from Syria. That's the simple version of the plan. "It is too risky to approach him directly," the Mossad explains in this exclusive clip, laying out the extensive series of connections -- a government official to a Nazi to a housekeeper -- Ari will need to complete to reach the scientist and his family.

"That's a lot of links," Ari cautions.

"Shaul will organize your escape route to the coast. We'll meet you in Damascus on Sunday," he is told by the Mossad. "It'll be plenty of time to get to the girl." Damascus Cover, which opens in theaters July 20, is based off the best-selling novel by Howard Kaplan, adapted by director Daniel Zelik Berk, and co-stars Olivia Thirlby and Hurt in his final role.

"Israeli spy, Ari Ben-Zion (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), haunted by the death of his son, is recalled to Jerusalem after a failed attempt to bring a mole back to Israel alive. Unsure how many of its operatives have been exposed, the Mossad (John Hurt) assigns Ari to smuggle a chemical weapons scientist out of Syria. While in Damascus, Ari’s loneliness is relieved by Kim (Olivia Thirlby), a young American photographer. Within days of his arrival his mission goes wrong and to survive Ari reaches out to a deep cover agent code named, The Angel. He soon discovers that he is a pawn in a much bigger plan that will change him forever."

