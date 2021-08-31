Jonathan Scott Jokes He's 'Dating Up' With Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel (Exclusive)
Jonathan Scott isn't taking his romance with Zooey Deschanel for granted. Jonathan and his brother Drew Scott joined ET's Nischelle Turner on Tuesday, and reflected on finding romance on TV.
Jonathan opened up about his relationship with Zooey, and how the pair just celebrated their second anniversary.
"And I know I am dating up!" he added with a laugh. "It means I just need to keep raising the bar and keep up with those expectations."
According to Scott, his brother came up with a possible idea for a future TV show that might let the lovebirds work together on screen.
"Drew actually came up with a good concept, because Zooey is obsessed with real estate," Jonathan said. "It's a show where Zooey looks online. We find [random] houses ... and fix them up."
While it might be hard to come into a person's home and just start renovating, Jonathan joked, "Is someone going to say no if Zooey Deschanel just walks up to their door and knocks on it and says, 'Hey, this guy will fix your house if you want it!'"
The Property Brothers star and the Celebrity Dating Game host first sparked their romance when they appeared together in an episode of the Carpool Karaoke series, produced by James Corden. Recently, thanks to a show they're executive producing, Jonathan and Drew helped spark a love connection themselves -- between Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger.
The two stars first met while filming an episode of Celebrity IOU: Joyride, and the Scott brothers reflecting on the chemistry the two had in their first-ever interaction.
"There was a scene where they were joking about being flirtatious, and Ant was like, via zoom, was putting on the flirty moves," Jonathan recalled. "It was just a joke, but apparently it worked!"
"He is that smooth," Drew added. "It's that British accent, I tell you. He just charms with that."
The upcoming episode Celebrity IOU: Joyride premieres Monday, Sept. 6 on Discovery+. The emotional episode features Octavia Spencer, who surprises her longtime friend and hairdresser Renee with a mobile hair salon.
