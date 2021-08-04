Zooey Deschanel is celebrating two years with her boyfriend, Property Brothers star, Jonathan Scott. The New Girl alum took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a sweet selfie of the pair.

"2 years and still my favorite 😍," Deschanel wrote next the photo of the couple posing cheek to cheek.

Scott shared a tribute of his own, throwing it back to the moment he met Deschanel on the set of The Late Show With James Corden ahead of a Carpool Karaoke segment the Deschanel sisters filmed with Scott and his twin brother Drew.

"Who knew that two years ago, walking into the Carpool Karaoke offices, I’d meet you and my life will change forever 🥰 thank you for making everything better @zooeydeschanel ❤️ (time really does fly when you’re having the most fun!)," he wrote next the photo slideshow.

In June, Deschanel told ET what impresses her most about Scott is how "genuine" he is.

"That's what I love about Jonathan. He's such a kind and genuine person," she gushed. The 41-year-old actress shared that Scott pulled out all the stops to make their first date a memorable one.

"Our first date, he took me to dinner, then we did an escape room, then we did karaoke. I was like very impressed," Deschanel revealed.

ET learned in September 2019 that Scott and Deschanel were dating. In a January 2020 interview with ET, Scott admitted that the love he has with Deschanel is unlike anything he’s experienced before.

“Right now we’re just reveling in the fact that we love each other madly and we're still discovering each other,” he said about the actress, who has two young children with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. “It's the most incredible relationship ever, so we’re content in that. I've never experienced [this] before in my life.”

“We literally laugh nonstop,” Scott also said about the couple’s special bond. “All the time. So, having that ability to really entertain each other is great. And, I'm a romantic guy -- I like to do romantic things -- [but] I've never been in a relationship where that is given back to me. So, it's really the perfect balance.”

