Jonathan Taylor Thomas Makes First Public Outing in More Than 2 Years

Jonathan Taylor Thomas has been spotted out in public for the first time in more than two years.

The Home Improvement star was photographed in Southern California on Nov. 29 enjoying a walk while carrying what appeared to be a coffee thermo. The 42-year-old donned a brown Lacoste sweater over a green T-shirt with jeans and New Balance sneakers.

JTT, also famous for voicing young Simba in the 1994 Disney classic, The Lion King, had not been seen in public since July 2021. On that eventful day, Thomas sported a blue New York Mets hat, sunglasses and a dark hoodie while out and about in Los Angeles. He also wore New Balance sneakers that day.

Prior to that outing, Thomas had not been seen in nearly eight years. So, call this a super rare celebrity sighting.

Thomas was last seen on television when he reunited with his Home Improvement dad, Tim Allen, on his sitcom, Last Man Standing. He was in four episodes of the series between 2013 and 2015, and also directed three episodes. Prior to this, he had not been on TV since a 2005 appearance in Veronica Mars.

Thomas, a heartthrob in the 90s and early 2000s, would ultimately go on to graduate from high school and study at Harvard University before graduating in 2010 from Columbia University.

In 1996, Thomas spoke to Premiere magazine about how he felt about fame.

"You can't be trapped in this bubble called the acting industry," he told the publication, according to Us Weekly. "The industry is neurotic and weird, and so when I go home and I play basketball with my friends, I'm not Jonathan Taylor Thomas. I'm just Jonathan. I don't like hanging out with other actors and actresses."

In December 20202, ET spkoe with his Wild America co-star Devon Sawa, who shared at the time that he last spoke to JTT on the phone "a couple of years ago." He also divulged that Taylor was trying to do a mockumentary with Macaulay Culkin.

"They were going to see if I would be involved in it," Sawa said at the time. "It was going to be like a mockumentary TV show of where we are now, but like not really us. ...Almost like a Curb Your Enthusiasm of us."

