Tim Allen is still interested in renovating Home Improvement. The 70-year-old funnyman recently opened up about what a rebooted version of his hit '90s sitcom might look like, sharing that talks about a potential spinoff are ongoing.

"I see Richard Karn a lot," he told The Messenger in an interview published on Thursday, referring to his co-star who played Al Borland. "And I talk to the boys [Zachery Ty Bryan (Brad); Jonathan Taylor Thomas (Randy); and Taran Noah Smith (Mark)] ...and I'm there as one of their friends. We keep talking about [a spinoff]."

Allen played Tim Taylor on the ABC show from 1991 to 1999, with Patricia Richardson co-starring as his wife, Jill Taylor.

Tim Allen and Patricia Richardson star in 'Home Improvement.' - ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

"It's funny, one of the conversations we've had recently is how weird it would be if Home Improvement would be about the kids' kids," Allen continued. "Like if all of them had children, and I'm a grandparent. Home Re-Improvement or something like that. It's come up."

This isn't the first time Allen has suggested dusting off his Home Improvement toolbelt. Back in 2018, amid the success of a rebooted Roseanne, he told ET exclusively that he was " very interested" in the idea of reviving Home Improvement and/or Last Man Standing, which aired on ABC from 2011 to 2017 and then on Fox from 2018 to 2021.

Tim Allen attends the Disney+ Original Series "The Santa Clauses" Premiere at Walt Disney Studios on November 06, 2022 in Burbank, California. - Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Allen is currently promoting the second season of his Disney+ holiday series, The Santa Clauses, which itself serves as a follow-up to his 1994 hit film, The Santa Clause. Allen previously reprised the character of Scott Calvin in the 2002 sequel, The Santa Clause 2, and the 2006 three-quel, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

Only ET was on the Santa Clauses set to chat with Allen about one of the show's new protagonists, mad Santa Eric Stonestreet.

"There's a legend of previous Santa 700. He ran for 700 years. He was one of the better ones," Allen explained. "[He] kind of went off the rails, like a biblical figure that got too full of himself, and he thought things should be done a certain way."

Allen continued, "Well, he somehow gets back and wants to be part of the North Pole. And the current Santa is a very different breed. He's the first human Santa, as we got through last season."

The actor's real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, also stars as his on-screen daughter.

"It's father-daughter, and it's also actor-actor," said the star of the nature of their familial and professional relationship. "It's also a mentor and actor and all three of them combined on the set because it's very peculiar how life imitates art."

