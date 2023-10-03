Watch out, Santa Claus -- there's a new mythical creature making his entrance on The Santa Clauses! Tracy Morgan is joining Tim Allen and the cast of Disney+'s holiday series, and ET is exclusively revealing the first look at the Emmy Award nominee all dressed up in his Easter best.

The series' first season picked up after the events of The Escape Clause, on the brink of Scott Calvin's (Allen) 65th birthday. The father of three realizes that he's losing his magical touch and that it's about time for him to retire. Scott left the North Pole along with his wife and their two kids, entrusting the reins in the hands of a new Santa and his trusted elves. That is until they learn that all is definitely not well in the North Pole, and the new Santa is "destroying the Christmas spirit."

In season 2, the Calvin family is back at the North Pole, as Scott continues his role as Santa Claus after his retirement plans were thwarted when he failed to find a worthy successor. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus toward training his son, Cal, to eventually take over the "family business" as Santa Claus.

Disney+

In addition to Morgan making his debut as the Easter Bunny and Allen, who will executive produce and reprise the beloved role of Santa/Scott Calvin, season 2 stars Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol; Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus; Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus; Devin Bright as Noel; Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias as Kris Kringle; and Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa. Matilda Lawler will also reprise her role of Santa's chief of staff, Betty, as a recurring guest star along with Marta Kessler as Olga, Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

Alongside Allen, award-winning Jack Burditt will continue as executive producer and showrunner. Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina will serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

Season 2 of The Santa Clauses will debut with a two-episode premiere on Nov. 8, followed by new episodes weekly.

