See Tim Allen in First Look of Disney Plus Series 'The Santa Clauses'

Santa Claus is back!

Six months ahead of the winter holidays, Disney+ unveiled its first look at the upcoming series, The Santa Clauses, starring Tim Allen back in his beloved role as Scott Calvin. "Enjoy a first look at the #DisneyPlus Original series #TheSantaClauses in celebration of #HalfwayToTheHolidays," a tweet read on Thursday. In the snap, fans can see Allen and his returning co-star Elizabeth Mitchell, who is reprising her role as Carol/Mrs. Claus.

Mitchell joined the holiday franchise in the 2002 sequel The Santa Clause 2, which saw Allen's St. Nick needing to find himself a Mrs. to keep his Santa role. She also appeared in the third film, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, which came out in 2006. The original film, in which fans first saw Allen put on the red suit, was released in 1994.

The new series, which will also feature Kal Penn, will follow Scott as he gets ready to celebrate his 65th birthday and realizes that he can’t be Santa forever. "He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole," per the show's synopsis.

Allen will also serve as an executive producer alongside Jack Burditt, who is also the showrunner. Richard Baker and Rick Messina are also on board as executive producers.

Mitchell recently starred in Netflix's First Kill and appeared in Queen Bees along with Ellen Burstyn, James Caan and Ann-Margret.

The actress, whose credits include Lost, Once Upon a Time and Outer Banks, told ET in 2019 that she would do a Santa Clause reboot "in a heartbeat."

"We all need to believe in a little bit of magic," she told ET. "And I think that it brings that childlike sense of play to you as an adult that we're hungry for."

"Of course [I would do a reboot]," she continued. "Those movies were a joy to make. Making people happy, I mean, what a gift."

