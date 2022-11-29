Tim Allen Has an Identity Crisis in Disney Plus' 'The Santa Clauses' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
Not being Santa Claus is turning out to be harder than previously thought. In the latest episode of Disney+'s The Santa Clauses series, Tim Allen's Scott has a bit of an identity crisis as he struggles to adapt to his new life in Chicago.
ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the episode, dropping Wednesday on the streaming service, where Scott has a gut-check with his wife, Carol (Elizabeth Mitchell), after the end of a very difficult day.
"I used to be somebody, at least I thought I was somebody," Scott says to his wife after letting out a heavy sigh as he stares up at the ceiling.
"I was thinking about a lot today about flukes. It was just a fluke that I'm even Santa Claus. That guy could've slid off anybody's roof," he laments. "And then I get married to you, and I love being married to you, but that's because of the 'Mrs.' clause. I just go from one clause to another. I'm out of clauses now."
"You have the 'get your shoes off your bed' clause," Carol lightly reminds him.
"I thought coming back to Chicago I would just start where I left off here, you know? Hit the ground rolling, spend time with my kids but they have their friends and you have your job. Principal. The best principal in Chicago because that's what you're good at," Scott says.
"Well, you just need to figure out what you're good at," she offers some advice.
New episodes of The Santa Clauses drop Wednesdays on Disney+.
