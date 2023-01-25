Patricia Richardson is speaking out. After TMZ resurfaced a clip showing Tim Allen flashing her on the set of Home Improvement, Richardson reacted to the blooper reel moment in a statement to ET.

The clip in question shows Allen, who starred on the sitcom as Tim Taylor, dressed in a kilt. In response, Richardson, who played Allen's wife, Jill, jokes, "Hangs long, I just wish it was shorter."

As the studio audience laughs at the scripted antics, Allen, facing Richardson with his back to the camera, lifts the kilt. Richardson's jaw drops in shock as she and Allen laugh and the audience cheers.

"People ask me what was under the kilt when he flashed me, he was well dressed under there," Richardson tells ET. "I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts."

The clip resurfaced following Pamela Anderson's memoir claim that Allen flashed her on the set of the '90s sitcom. In Love, Pamela, Anderson, who played Lisa the Tool Girl on the show's first two seasons, alleges that the moment happened on her first day of work, when she was 23.

"I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe," Anderson writes, according to an excerpt published by Variety. "He opened his robe and flashed me quickly -- completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably."

Allen, who was 37 at the time of the alleged incident, denied Anderson's claim, telling ET in a statement, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."

