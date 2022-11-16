Tim Allen says there is no cause for alarm after fans spotted him and Tom Hanks out together. During his appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Allen confirms that his friendship with Hanks goes beyond Toy Story.

"Tom and I really became very close friends from Toy Story 1," Allen says of his bond with his co-star. "He’s a very different person than me and he eats off my plate."

The 69-year-old actor and Hanks, who stars as Buzz Lightyear and Woody the cowboy in the Toy Story franchise, were recently spotted having a meal together. Fans speculated they were putting together a new film, but according to Allen, it's just one of their annual gettogethers.

"He and I differ on so many things. I adore that man’s heart and mind. Now it’s the most peculiar lunches," he quips. "We’ve been going to lunch since Toy Story 1, two times a year, and we’re like two older women ‘cause we will sit almost too close to each other at a booth. It’s just weird."

"And even [Tom's wife] Rita [Wilson] has asked Tom, 'What do you guys talk about?' I don’t think I’ve ever trusted a human being as much as Tom to even listen to me and vice versa," Allen says in praise of Hanks. "We have very different opinions on so many things, but he’s really a wonderful and engaging person. He’s the first guy to listen to me and doesn’t judge."

Earlier this year, fans, as well as Hanks, were vocal about Chris Evans voicing Allen's beloved Buzz Lightyear character in Lightyear. While Allen is the voice of Buzz Lightyear the toy, Evans is the voice of Buzz Lightyear the cinematic astronaut that the toy is based off of in the Toy Story universe.

Still, the casting left Hanks and others confused. During an interview in July, the 66-year-old actor shared his thoughts on Evans as Buzz.

"I wanted to go head to head with Tim Allen," Hanks told CinemaBlend when asked about his movie, Elvis, and Lightyear being in theaters at the same time. "They didn’t let Tim Allen do it. I don’t understand that."

Evans also spoke to ET ahead of the film’s release, and shared why he understood the pushback.

"Because it's something that we all know from someone else," Evans said, referring to Allen's delivery of the line as Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise. "So it's big shoes to fill and you want to put your own interpretation on it, but you also have to make sure you pay homage to what we all know and what we all love."

