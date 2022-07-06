Tom Hanks Reacts to 'Toy Story' Co-Star Tim Allen Not Being Cast in 'Lightyear'
'Lightyear': Chris Evans on Taking Over Tim Allen's Iconic 'Toy …
'Stranger Things' Season 4: David Harbour and Wynonna Ryder Reac…
Nicky Hilton Welcomes Baby No.2 -- Find Out Her Daughter's Name!
'Stranger Things': Joseph Quinn on Eddie's Metallica Performance…
Prince William and Kate Middleton React to Their First Official …
Travis Barker Relaxes at Beach With Kourtney Kardashian After He…
'Big Brother' 24 Houseguests Tell Their Strategies in 5 Words or…
Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial: Watch District Attorney's Closing Ar…
Sharna Burgess Says She's 'Grateful Beyond Words' For Brian Aust…
Wendy Williams Has Plans for Life and Love After Talk Show's Dem…
Queen Elizabeth Closes Platinum Jubilee Celebrations With Surpri…
Watch Oprah Surprise New 'Color Purple' Cast in Emotional Video
Chris Pratt Fires Back at Internet Haters as He Clarifies Religi…
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Wears Dad Kanye's Hand-me-d…
'RHOBH's Erika Jayne on Being Called a 'Villain' & Her 'Complex …
Hayden Panettiere Calls Holding Daughter Kaya 'The Best Feeling …
'Lightyear': Chris Evans on Taking Over Tim Allen's Iconic 'Toy …
How Bruce Willis Was Able to Continue Acting Amid Battle With Ap…
Bre Tiesi on Having a Baby With Nick Cannon and the Other Women …
To infinity and beyond, it seems like Tom Hanks has Tim Allen's back.
The actor, who is starring in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic Elvis, has sparked headlines after weighing in on Allen's absence from Disney and Pixar's Lightyear, the origin story for Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear. The animated film, which hit theaters in June, instead stars Chris Evans as the voice of the titular character.
"I wanted to go head to head with Tim Allen," Hanks told CinemaBlend when asked about Elvis and Lightyear being in theaters at the same time. "They didn’t let Tim Allen do it. I don’t understand that."
Still, Hanks, who worked with Allen on four Toy Story films, didn't elaborate before shifting focus to people returning to movie theaters. "Just as long as people come back to the motion picture theater," he said. "I want to go back into the theater with a bunch of strangers and leave with something in common. That’s what I want to do."
And if there are any fans heading into the theater confused over why Allen isn't resuming his signature role, the new casting comes down to logistics for the character. While Allen is the voice of Buzz Lightyear, the toy, Evans is the voice of Buzz Lightyear, the cinematic astronaut that the toy is based off of in the Toy Story universe.
“Tim really is the embodiment of the toy Buzz, and this isn’t the toy world, so it really doesn’t make sense," producer Galyn Susman previously explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "There’s not really a role. It would just cause more confusion for audiences instead of helping them understand the movie we’re trying to tell.”
Still, the connection between the two incarnations is not lost on Evans. “This is the character that the toy is based off of," Evans previously told ET. "You can't, kind of, make pure, fresh tracks in the show. You have to acknowledge that."
RELATED CONTENT:
See Tim Allen in First Look of Disney Plus Series 'The Santa Clauses'
Patricia Heaton Slams Pixar Over 'Lightyear' Casting
How to Watch Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' Starring Austin Butler & Tom Hanks
‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Says Co-Star Tom Hanks Is ‘Everything You Thought He’d Be’
Related Gallery