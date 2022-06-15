Patricia Heaton Slams Pixar Over Not Casting Her 'Pal' Tim Allen in 'Lightyear'
Patricia Heaton is voicing her concerns about Disney and Pixar’s Lightyearstarring Chris Evans. On Monday, The Middle actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Evans playing Buzz Lightyear and not her friend, Tim Allen -- who did the voice of the space ranger toy in the Toy Story franchise.
“Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen,” the 64-year-old actress wrote. “Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?”
Followers were quick to point out Heaton’s mistake, noting that these are two very different stories and two different characters.
Lightyear is not part of the Toy Story franchise. Instead, it’s in the Toy Story universe and the origin story about the space ranger, who inspired the Buzz Lightyear action figure, that along with Woody the cowboy doll (Tom Hanks) became Andy’s go-to toys in the films.
Last week, during the premiere of Lightyear, Evans broke down the film, and cleared up any rumors that he was taking the character away from Allen.
"The truth is... this is the character the toy is based off of," Evans explained of his role in Lightyear. "So you can't make pure, fresh tracks in the snow. You have to acknowledge that."
When it came to honoring the beloved Toy Story character, the actor knew he had big shoes to fill -- especially when it came to delivering the iconic “To infinity and beyond” line.
"Because it's something that we all know from someone else," Evans said, referring to Allen's delivery of the line as Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise. "So it's big shoes to fill and you want to put your own interpretation on it, but you also have to make sure you pay homage to what we all know and what we all love."
