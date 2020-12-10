Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart Are Married: See the Pics!

Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart have tied the knot! On Thursday, the couple announced they got married and shared pictures from their wedding on Instagram.

McGraw shared a picture of him looking adoringly at his new bride while holding hands in front of a flower wall and candles. Stewart, who's currently pregnant with their first child together, wore a white button-up dress that showed off some leg.

"12-9-20," he wrote.

As for Stewart, she shared a picture of them kissing.

"Btw ... Jordan and Morgan McGraw 💒," she wrote.

The couple started dating in January after previously dating a decade ago. Their rekindled romance came months after 32-year-old Stewart and her former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills co-star, Brendan Fitzpatrick, filed for divorce following three years of marriage. She and 34-year-old McGraw announced their engagement in July, and his father, Dr. Phil, couldn't have been more excited.

"Morgan, [my wife] Robin and I are so thrilled for you and Jordan," he commented on Stewart's Instagram post announcing the big news. "So proud to add you to the family! Love you both!!!"

In August, Stewart announced she was pregnant, also revealing they were expecting a baby girl.

"She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed," she captioned a video that showed her and McGraw popping a giant balloon to release pink confetti.

