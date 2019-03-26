Jordan Peele's new film, Us, taking the box office by storm, and much like with his directorial debut, Get Out, fans are pouring over the complex horror tale and gleefully attempting to deconstruct its symbolism and deeper meanings with some wild, exciting, and occasionally bonkers theories.

ET caught up with Peele at the premiere of his new reimagining of The Twilight Zone at the Harmony Gold Preview House in Hollywood, and the celebrated filmmaker opened up about some of the most outlandish Us theories he's heard thus far.

"There are some crazy ones," Peele said with a laugh. "I saw one today where someone suggested that the ambulance motif was somehow related to me playing the EMT in Little Fockers, which was [basically] my first scene in a film."

Peele played a small role in the 2010 Ben Stiller comedy, and the 40-year-old actor clearly didn't want to rain on anyone's paranoid parade, so he stressed, "I will neither confirm nor deny that my Little Fockers EMT guy is being referenced in Us."

The film shot past box office projects when it opened across the country last weekend, and with the approaching debut of his new take on The Twilight Zone on CBS All Access, Peele says he appreciates how special this moment is for him.

"I feel like I'm in an episode of The Twilight Zone," Peele joked. "This is one of those weird things where you make a wish upon a star, and sometimes it comes true. I feel so blessed and I feel so lucky."

"It goes to show you, if you sort of trust yourself, if you follow your heart and mind, great things can happen," he added.

When it comes to his reboot of the beloved sci-fi/horror anthology TV series, Peele is swinging for the fences, telling some big stories with a star-studded cast, and he's serving as the narrator, stepping into the big shoes of the show's original creator, Rod Serling.

"I hope Serling would approve," Peele said of his reimagining of the series. "We certainly tried to take his mission statement of [telling] entertaining, fun, spooky stories, with a bit of comedic wink underneath… that pack a punch and carry a little message, if you want to look for it."

The Twilight Zone premieres on CBS All Access on April 1.

Check out the video below for more on the filmmaker's latest groundbreaking horror masterpiece.

