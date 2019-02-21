Watch CBS All Access' Creepy Star-Studded 'Twilight Zone' Trailer

The first official Twilight Zone trailer is here!

CBS All Access' reboot of the classic anthology series kicks off Monday, April 1, when the first two episodes of the star-studded series drop. On Thursday, an eerie 90-second trailer was released, featuring glimpses of the ensemble led by Adam Scott, Sanaa Lathan, Greg Kinnear, John Cho, Steven Yeun, Kumail Nanjiani, Ginnifer Goodwin, Tracy Morgan and Jacob Tremblay, that looks just as creepy as Rod Serling's spine-tingling original.

"Everything that happens in this universe has to be the way it is. Things happen the way they should," a voiceover warns, as vignettes of unsettling images play through.

While it's unclear which classic Twilight Zone episodes will be reinterpreted, the 1963 hour, "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet," will be remade with Scott in an episode retitled, "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet." Lathan will appear in the episode, "Rewind," while Cho, Tremblay and Allison Tolman will star in the hour titled "The Wunderkind." Kinnear and Yeun, looking mighty devilish, co-star in "The Traveler," and Goodwin will appear in an episode called "Point of Origin."

Watch the official trailer below.

Created by Rod Serling, the original Twilight Zone has long been considered the godfather of sci-fi television; the show explored humanity’s hopes, despairs, and prides and prejudices in metaphoric ways. After its original run on CBS in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s, the series was brought back for three seasons on the network from 1985 to 1989, before returning for a second revival on UPN in 2002 that was hosted by Forest Whitaker.

Other cast members in the reboot series include Ike Barinholtz, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, James Frain, Zabryna Guevara, Percy Hynes-White, Luke Kirby, Rhea Seehorn, Jefferson White, Jonathan Whitesell, Jessica Williams and DeWanda Wise. Peele, who will also premiere his new thriller, Us, this year, will also host.

CBS All Access

The Twilight Zone launches Monday, April 1, with the first two episodes, with subsequent episodes premiering every Thursday starting April 11.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Twilight Zone' Reboot Gets Premiere Date at CBS All Access

'Twilight Zone' Reboot Casts Adam Scott

It's Official: 'Twilight Zone' Reboot With Jordan Peele Is Coming to CBS All Access