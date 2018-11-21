The Rodgers family feud continues.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed on Twitter on Wednesday that he's donating $1 million to aid those affected by the recent wildfires in his home state of California. But according to his estranged younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, he missed the "fundamental step" of reaching out to his own parents to make sure they were safe.

“In Northern California, where I was born and raised, the city of Paradise burned to the ground, and many of the residents who got out are now displaced to my hometown of Chico and across the north state,” Aaron said in a video posted to his Twitter account. “I personally reached out to my friends and the mayor of Chico to find out how to be of the most help. And raising money for both immediate needs and the long-term recovery is what is needed most right now.”

Hours later, Jordan replied to his brother's post, writing, "PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE. But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe....Everything else just feels like an act."

The Rodgers family rift came to light when Jordan appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette in 2016. He revealed on the show that while he's close to his parents and his older brother, Luke, Aaron was estranged from the rest of the family.

"Me and Aaron don't really have that much of a relationship. It's just kind of the way he's chosen to do life, and I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother," Jordan said on a Bachelorette date with his now-fiancee.

"It's not ideal," he added. "I love him and I can't imagine what it's like to be in his shoes and to have the demands from people that he [has]. I don’t have hard feelings against him, it's just how things go right now."

Jordan and Aaron's father, Ed, spoke out about their family drama to The New York Times in January 2017. “It’s good to have it all come out," he said, noting that he doesn’t “think it’s appropriate to talk about family stuff publicly,” but "fame can change things.”

Fans got more insight into the family when Aaron's ex-girlfriend, Olivia Munn, opened up about their rocky relationship on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, in May. She said that she encouraged Aaron to mend fences with his family, and "they started coming out my first year when I was in Green Bay in 2014, and then it just… [went south]."

"At the end of the day, there is a lot of complications. I don’t think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not OK when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him," she claimed.

