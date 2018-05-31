Aaron Rodgers' Brother Jordan 'Doesn't Get' Why Ex Olivia Munn Is Still Talking About Their Family

Jordan Rodgers has some thoughts on Olivia Munn's recent comments about his family.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star dated Jordan's older brother, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for three years before calling it quits last April.

"I’ll say I have no idea why she’s still talking about an ex, I don’t get that,” the 29-year-old Bachelorette star told Us Weekly on Wednesday.

Last week, Munn appeared on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM show, Radio Andy, where she broke her silence on the drama surrounding her breakup and Aaron's family. During her relationship with Aaron, tabloids reported that she was the cause of the rift between her then-boyfriend and his immediate family.

Munn shared that she was friendly with Jordan and their parents, Edward and Darla, and that Aaron was already estranged from his family before the two started dating.

"Before he and I started dating he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for, like, eight months before we started dating," the actress explained. "And actually I remember my last day on The Newsroom ... I spent the day in my trailer just encouraging him to have an honest conversation with your parents, and we just kind of did bullet points. And then they had a really nice conversation, and they started coming out my first year when I was in Green Bay in 2014, and then it just… [went south]."

Hear more of what she shared in the video below.

