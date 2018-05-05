Jordin Sparks Opens Up About Motherhood and Her 'Perfect' Son (Exclusive)

Jordin Sparks is feeling great, just three days after giving birth to her first child.

The 28-year-old "No Air" singer and her husband, Dana Isaiah, welcomed a baby boy named Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr. (DJ for short), on May 2nd. Sparks, however, was already back to work on Saturday, attending the Show Dogs premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Los Angeles.

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with the new mom on the blue carpet, where she gushed about her "really, really cute" son and how's she's feeling post-pregnancy.

"I'm really good. I'm sore, but good. He's here," said Sparks, looking stunning in a navy floral mini dress by Saloni. "It's just fun to stare at him. His name is DJ, named after daddy, and the moment was incredible! To finally have him in my arms and stare at him. He's really here. He made it. This is what we've been waiting for. He's just so perfect."

"He's really, really cute. He's really calm, but he does have some lungs," she joked. "Maybe he'll be a singer."

David Livingston/Getty Images

Little DJ was born at the Natural Birth Center & Women’s Wellness in Los Angeles and weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces. He measured 21.5 inches long, Sparks told ET.

"We did a birthing center," she explained. "We stayed for a little while. We checked his weight and stuff and then [we were like], 'We're going to go home and sleep.' So we left within four or five hours."

Jordan also explained that her husband and mid-wife were the only two with her at the time of the birth. "My mom was here [in Los Angeles]... with my aunt and uncle just chilling around waiting until we were home. My nana drove in from Phoenix and then drove back, because we didn’t have anyone at the birthing center. It was just me, Dana and my mid-wife," she shared.

Sparks might have just given birth three days ago, but she said she felt ready to attend her movie premiere.

"I was actually expecting to be immobile. I was expecting all of that and when I woke up the next day I was like, 'Oh, I can get out of bed. I'm ok,'" she shared. "I mean, I want to be careful. I don't want to end up in the hospital, but at the same time I actually do feel really good."

"I knew about the premiere a couple months ago but I completely spaced," she explained. "Then they were like, 'Hey, the premiere is on Saturday. How are you feeling?' and I was like, 'Oh, yeah. I can actually go to that,'" adding, "I'm excited to get back to him already though. I've only been gone for like 40 minutes."

Sparks went on to share how her baby has already changed her life.

"It's different. Oddly enough he made me sing better," she revealed. "I was able to hit notes that I didn’t think that I could. I wasn’t expecting at all. [But] the love is different than anything that I have [ever felt]. I don’t even know how to explain it. I can't. It's unreal and I know that I have way more inspiration. I was inspired by Dana last year and now we have our family and I'm inspired by that."

So is she already thinking of having another bundle of joy?

"No, no. I'm not ready. Nope," she laughed. "I would love for him to grow [up with siblings] because we had siblings. But ask me in like three years."

While more babies could be in the future for Sparks and Isaiah, a reality show is definitely in the works for the couple.

"It's really exciting. I've had a number of opportunities to do a reality show. People have asked over the years and I've just been, like, 'No, no. It's not the right time,'" she said. "And, I think now, with everything and how my life has shifted, when I met Dana I fell in love and it completely changed everything, and now with DJ, it's like OK."

The American Idol winner hopes the new show allows people to get a better understanding of her family dynamics.

"They [will] get to see just Jordin. Drop the Sparks and you just get to see Jordin, and you get to see Dana, and you get to see both of us together and how we interact," she said. "I'm super excited for people to see it. It's been a little exhausting. I'm not used to cameras all in my face all the time, but I think it's really going to show a good side of us."

"For us, we're both pretty young. So [it will] show how we work through things and how we really are in love with each other -- and it's not just this emotional crazy thing," she added. While fans wait for the reality show, Sparks is promoting Show Dogs, an action flick where she voices a canine in a dog show.

"I actually always wanted to do voiceovers. So when they called to be part of Show [Dogs], I said, 'Yes! Just tell me where I need to be and where I need to go," she shared. "I love acting and being in a film as a character, but it's really nice to go to a studio in sweatpants and just do the voice and do the work. So I hope to be able to do more voiceover work like this. But this movie is a lot of fun."

Show Dogs arrives in theaters on May 18.

