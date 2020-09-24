Jordyn Woods celebrated her 23rd birthday in style, and with a special someone. The reality star enjoyed turning a year older in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, this week, where she was photographed getting cozy with her rumored boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Woods and the American-Dominican NBA player wore Chicago Bulls jerseys while they cuddled onboard a yacht. She wore a white one, while he was in red. Aside from kicking back on the large vessel, the two also jet-skied and got close throughout the day. The two also posted video and photos of each other on their Instagram Stories.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star showered the birthday girl with designer bags worth over $50,000, including an ostrich Hermes Birkin, a second Birkin and a crystal covered Chanel bag. Towns also gifted her a signed Michael Jordan jersey, which sells for about $8,000. Woods shared the luxurious gifts on her Instagram Story.

Woods' birthday celebration was a black-and-red theme that included custom “Woods’’ jerseys with the number 23. There were also giant balloon decorations and a "23" made out roses.

"Jordyn Year ♥️" she captioned her post.

Towns also wished his "queen" a happy birthday on his Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the two together.

Romance rumors between the two first sparked back in August 2019. However, at the time, Woods said on Instagram that "Karl is like a brother to me." This is Woods' first romance since her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

ET spoke with Woods back in April after her stint on The Masked Singer, where she shared that she had many goals for her future.

While she said that music is "more of a passion project" and that she hasn't signed with any label, she revealed that she would like to start her own label.

"I’m going to most likely start my own label and be signed under myself rather than going to a label," she revealed, adding that she feels like the "possibilities are endless" when it comes to her career as an entertainer.

For more on Woods, see below.

