Jordyn Woods has a new crew!

The 22-year-old model, along with Normani, Lori Harvey and Ryan Destiny, jet set to warmer weather, making their way to Jamaica this week. It appears as though the ladies arrived to the island on Saturday, after they began sharing photos of themselves in bathing suits and around town.

The crew -- which also included Winnie Harlow and Taina Williams, Fabulous' step daughter -- celebrated Steve Harvey's daughter's 23rd birthday. In Woods' latest Instagram pic, she along with Normani, Harvey and Destiny all coordinated in white or brown bathing suits.

"Flavors," she captioned the snap.

Also celebrating Harvey's birthday is Future, who seemingly confirmed his relationship with the 23-year-old earlier this week. The rapper posted video from his lady's birthday celebrations on his Instagram Story.

Woods appears to be in a much better place since her fallout with former BFF Kylie Jenner and drama with Khloe Kardashian last year. In February, Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was accused of cheating on the reality star with Woods, who was Jenner's best friend at the time. Woods has denied allegations that the exchange went further than a kiss.

For almost a year now, Woods has been having to deal with the incident, as well as clapping back at haters who read too much into her posts.

"Let me tell you something, I don't do subliminals," Woods told her followers last month. "I do general statements and if I have something to say about someone or to someone, I'm going to say it to them or not at all. If y'all are tired of this, I'm exhausted. Let's move on, it's all love, it's all good."

Woods also opened up about the "lowest moment" in her life in a vlog post. Watch the video below to hear what she said.

