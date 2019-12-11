Jordyn Woods wants people to know that she does not send subliminal messages.

The 22-year-old model set the record straight after fans interpreted her recent Instagram Stories to be about Khloe Kardashian.

"I just got home from doing press and I realize, y'all arms must be really, really tired from reaching," she began in a video posted on Wednesday. "Like, I can't even eat an apple in peace. And let me tell you something, I don't do subliminals, I do general statements and if I have something to say about someone or to someone, Imma say it to them or not at all. If y'all are tired of this, I'm exhausted. Let's move on. It's all love. It's all good."

The apple eating she mentioned was referencing a previous IG post of her biting the fruit with the caption, "An apple a day keeps the haters away.. or sum like that."

Instagram Story

It's been weeks of subtle back-and-forths between Kardashian and Woods. It all started after Kardashian shared a message for Woods that she has "moved on, found forgiveness and only wish you happiness and joy!" after Keeping Up With The Kardashians viewers slammed her for maintaining a very friendly relationship with ex Tristan Thompson after the cheating scandal and not with Woods. Woods then seemingly responded with her own telling quote.

"Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don't have access to the new you," she shared, adding "Facts" with the 100 emoji.

However, she later clarified, "Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a 'clap back' and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general. I deal with a lot of different s**t daily. It's all love. Only positive vibrations."

Then, Kardashian posted about liars after Woods' lie detector test results were revealed in a new episode of Red Table Talk, in which she was asked if she had sex with Thompson. According to the polygraphist, Woods was being truthful when she said "no" and Jada Pinkett Smith said the model had passed the test "with flying colors."

After the episode aired, the KUWTK star took to her Instagram Story to share a pointed quote. "Liars are always ready to take oaths," she posted.

Kardashian presumably also didn't take too kindly to the fact that Pinkett Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, not so subtly called her out during the episode. Adrienne said that there were a lot of "untruths" that were "put out there" on social media about the scandal and that despite reports, Jordyn did, in fact, apologize and that she saw the text messages.

For more on the reignited drama, watch below.

