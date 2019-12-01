Tristan Thompson is going all out to try and win over Khloe Kardashian on Sunday's new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Obviously things have been rocky between Khloe and Tristan since the multiple alleged cheating scandals and their subsequent break-ups. And while the pair have been working hard on co-parenting their 1-year-old daughter, True, Tristan seems to be trying to buy his way back into Khloe's heart -- or at least her good graces.

Khloe traveled to Connecticut for an event, and brought along her friends, Khadijah and Malika Haqq. When the trio arrived at their hotel, a gift box was waiting on the bed containing a stunning diamond necklace.

As it turns out, the Haqq sisters had a role in getting the gift to Khloe, and shared that they want there to be a connection between the reality star and her ex.

"Tristan reached out to see if we would help him get Khloe this gift," the sisters explained in a confessional interview. "Of course we said yes!"

While Khloe clearly liked the gift, and how it looked on her, she was uncomfortable with what it would mean to accept it.

"I am conflicted as to if I should keep it or not, because I just want to make sure there's no expectations," Khloe explained. "It's the sweetest kindest gesture, but that still doesn't mean, 'OK, a necklace is just gonna fix everything.'"

The level of confusion and expectation only grew when, the night before her 35th birthday, Tristan surprised Khloe with a pink diamond ring.

Khloe revealed the ring while talking with Scott Disick, and explained how Tristan presented it to her.

"He goes, 'This is a promise ring,' and I go, 'Promise to be nice to me as True's mom.' I was like, 'I really appreciate it. I don't think I can accept it.' He goes, 'Just think about it. It's yours.'"

"It looks fully like an engagement ring," Disick said, examining the sizable sparkler closely.

Apparently, the ring also came with a hand-written card expressing his appreciation for her.

"It was the nicest, longest card and it was in his bad handwriting, which is what I wanted," Khloe explained. "Something tangible that I can keep."

"But at least he has empathy right?" Scott said. "He feels bad, and there's guilt."

"I just don't want there to be any blurred lines or for [him] to think anything," Khloe explained.

The pair also sat down for a confessional interview and Scott explained to Khloe, "I feel like you're being really hard on yourself, hard on him, and overthinking everything."

"I know what it's like when you can't communicate with somebody that you love and that you have children with, and you're doing anything you can, and it might not be the right thing," said Scott, drawing on his own wealth of experiences with his ex, Khloe's sister, Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children.

"I don't think you need to worry about what it means," Scott added. "It's just somebody trying to get through to somebody and not knowing what the hell to do."

Toward the end of the episode, Khloe sat down with Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and explained that, while she doesn't want to rekindle their romance, she does want to repair their bond.

"I don't want to be with him. I don't. But I appreciate how nice he's being to me, and he should be nice to me. There's nothing wrong with that," Khloe said.

"I want us to have a healthy, kind and, yes, loving relationship where True can see her mom and dad hug each other when we see each other," she added in a solo interview. "I think we're slowly moving into the right direction of being friends as well as excellent co-parents."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tristan Thompson Gushes Over Ex Khloe Kardashian After Her People's Choice Win

Khloe Kardashian Says She's 'Really Proud' of Her Co-Parenting With Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Gets a Diamond Ring From Tristan Thompson in New 'KUWTK' Supertease

Related Gallery