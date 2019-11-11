Tristan Thompson has nothing but love for his ex, Khloe Kardashian!

The 28-year-old NBA star took to Instagram on Monday to rave about the 35-year-old reality star's big win at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

"Wow wow wow @khloekardashian 👑👑," Tristan captioned three identical pics of Khloe on the red carpet in her sexy sheer look. "Congrats Momma Koko on winning Best Reality Star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that."

He also gushed about Khloe's work on her show, Revenge Body, writing, "So proud of all you have accomplished this year. Revenge Body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU. It’s more about what in life really gives us true happiness and is holding us back from achieving that."

The Cleveland Cavaliers player even raved about Khloe's entire family, who took home the prize for Best Reality Show for their work on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"True and myself are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night," he continued, speaking on behalf of himself and his and Khloe's 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson. "Y’all are truly role models to our younger generation. Keep leading with love and happiness. You go girl!!! *martin voice* ❤️❤️."

This isn't the first time that Tristan has gushed over his ex. Last Friday, he sent Khloe a giant balloon arrangement in honor of her KKW Frangrance launch.

"Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me. They're from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness," Khloe told fans on her Instagram Stories. "I’m really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in."

Khloe has clearly moved on since Tristan's cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods, and is very much enjoying being single.

"I'm just super happy and content and I'm focused on work and, like, taking care of me and my body, my soul and True," she recently told ET's Keltie Knight. "I'm just having so much fun with her, and when I want to [date], I will. It's not some deliberate thing that I think that hard about."

Last month a source told ET, "Khloe and Tristan are not back together -- but they get along and respect one another. Their priority is and always has been their baby, True."

Though Tristan acknowledged Khloe's individual award from Sunday, she actually didn't realize she'd won until she got off stage after her family accepted the Best Reality Show award.

"It’s so beyond loud in there. I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked off stage," Khloe replied to one fan on Twitter. "I feel so badly right now. I am so f**king grateful and appreciative! I can’t believe I didn’t say anything but I didn’t hear that I won until after."

Here's more with the award-winning reality star:

