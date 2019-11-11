Khloe Kardashian had a hard time keeping up with the People's Choice Awards!

On Sunday night, the Kardashian-Jenner clan took home the Best Reality Show Award at the 2019 People's Choice Awards for their hit show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But the 35-year-old single mom also won Best Reality Star. When Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian and their momager, Kris Jenner, got up to accept the family's award, only Kim and Kris spoke as Khloe and Kourtney stood smiling behind them.

Khloe's fans later took to social media to express their frustrations after they'd voted for her to win and she didn't acknowledge the honor on stage.

💜‼️💜‼️💜‼️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 thank you all with all of my heart https://t.co/7hP6oIjbEC — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 11, 2019

"It’s so beyond loud in there. I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked off stage," Khloe replied to one fan. "I feel so badly right now. I am so f**king grateful and appreciative! I can’t believe I didn’t say anything but I didn’t hear that I won until after."

Another fan told online commenters to give the reality star a break, writing, "Nerves are a real thing lol!"

"Nerves yes but I literally didn’t know until after lol I still feel so badly about it. I love you guys so much," Khloe replied.

The Revenge Body host also took to her Instagram Story with Kourtney to explain their side of the evening.

"Just so everybody knows, it's so awkward, like, when you go on stage," Khloe began. "I know, Kim is a G and she kind of takes over and she will talk. Kourtney and I are in the back like..."

"Do we say thank you, do we not? What do we say?" Kourtney added.

"We never really know what to say and we're so grateful, we're so thankful," Khloe noted. "I won an award as well, but we just get nervous. I know people don't think we do."

"I won best reality star, but I declined, so Khloe really won," Kourtney quipped.

"So she gave me her hand-me-down award and I'm fine with that," Khloe joked. "We just want you to know that we do know how to speak. We just get nervous."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On Kim's Instagram Story, she gave her sister a shout out, saying, "Khloe's going to get her moment, guys. She won Reality Star of the year. So they kind of put it with the family one, but this woman deserves a moment!"

The ladies looked very glam at the event, with Khloe in a black sheer look that showed off her bra and Kourtney also going for a bra top and bedazzled blazer. Kim opted for a skin-tight mint snakeskin dress that showed off her hourglass frame.

Following the awards show, the family gathered to celebrate the 39th birthday of Kris' longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble. The group had a Dallas Cowboys-themed party and Khloe even made Corey a Cowboys cake.

Earlier in the day, Kris took to Instagram to honor her man, writing, "Happy Birthday @coreygamble!!! I love you babe! Thank you for holding us all down and being such a rock. You are the most amazing partner, best friend and ride or die, and I am truly blessed to have you in my life. Thanks for being on this crazy journey with me. I love you❤️🙏."

For more from the Kardashians, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Talks Playing Matchmaker for Single Sisters Khloe and Kourtney (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

People's Choice Awards 2019: Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet

Khloe Kardashian Says She's 'Really Proud' of Her Co-Parenting With Ex Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Nostalgic' Collaborating With Her Sisters on Fragrance Collection (Exclusive)

Related Gallery