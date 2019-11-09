Khloe Kardashian is happy with the progress she and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, have made when it comes to co-parenting their 1-year-old daughter, True.

The 35-year-old reality star took to Instagram Story on Friday to show off the pink balloon arrangement that the NBA player sent her after the launch of her KKW Fragrance.

"Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me. They're from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness," Kardashian said in her video. "I’m really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in."

Kardashian and Thompson split in February amid his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Last month, however, Kardashian shared during an appearance Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast that it's "not easy" to put her and Thompson's differences aside for the sake of their daughter.

"Oh, it's hard. It's not easy for me. You know, it would be easier for me to keep my daughter away... but he never hurt True," Kardashian explained. "Him and I have our own relationship and then Tristan and True have theirs, and I will never come in between that. I don't believe in that."

The Good American co-founder said she looks to how her mom, Kris Jenner, co-parented with her late father, Robert Kardashian, as inspiration. She also praised her sister, Kourtney Kardashian's, relationship with her ex, Scott Disick.

"I want to show my daughter it's OK and it's a beautiful thing to also forgive her dad. He's a great person. Maybe him and I weren't compatible in that way, but that's OK," Kardashian shared. "I always want True to be surrounded by love and I know babies feel energy, we feel energy and I just want her to always feel bliss as much as I can."

Kardashian also opened up about why she's not interested in dating just yet after her and Thompson's fallout. "I haven't jumped into dating. I don't care to date right now. I'm not in a rush for it. I feel so good in my life and I don't really need much else. So, something that I'm focusing on is just making sure that I process everything," she expressed.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Gets a Diamond Ring From Tristan Thompson in New 'KUWTK' Supertease

Khloe Kardashian Admits It's 'Not Easy' Co-Parenting With Ex Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson Praises 'Beautiful' Khloe Kardashian in Flirty Comment on Instagram

Related Gallery