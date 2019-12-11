Looks like Khloe Kardashian isn't letting it go when it comes to the recent resurgence of the drama between her and Jordyn Woods.

On Tuesday's episode of Red Table Talk, previously unseen footage from Jordyn's appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's hit Facebook Watch series in March was aired, in which Jordyn took a lie detector test and is asked if she has had sex with Tristan Thompson. According to the polygraphist, Jordyn was being truthful when she said "no" and Jada said the 22-year-old model had passed the test "with flying colors."

"I just want everyone to know that I'm telling the truth and that's the most important part of this story to me, is the truth," Jordyn said about volunteering to take the test.

After the episode aired, Khloe took to her Instagram Story to share a pointed quote.

"Liars are always ready to take oaths," she posted.

Instagram

Khloe presumably also didn't take so kindly to the fact that Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, not so subtly called her out during the episode. Adrienne said that there were a lot of "untruths" that were "put out there" on social media about the scandal and that that despite reports, Jordyn did, in fact, apologize and that she saw the text messages.

"And while you're pointing the finger, there's three fingers pointing back at you," she also said as Jada raised her eyebrows at her. "OK, anyway, moving on."

Though Adrienne didn't name names, on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians earlier this year, 35-year-old Khloe claimed Jordyn never apologized to her.

"Now she’s downplaying it," Khloe said about Jordyn at the time. "I'm not saying things can't happen. I'm the most understanding, calm person ever. But Jordyn… never once has Jordyn said, 'I'm sorry.'"

But Jordyn also appeared to recently hit back at Khloe with her own cryptic post on her Instagram Story. After Khloe shared a message for Jordyn that she has "moved on, found forgiveness and only wish you happiness and joy!" after KUWTK viewers slammed Khloe for maintaining a very friendly relationship with Tristan after the scandal and not with Jordyn, Jordyn seemingly responded with her own telling quote.

"Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don't have access to the new you," she shared, adding "Facts" with the 100 emoji.

However, she later clarified, "Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a 'clap back' and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general. I deal with a lot of different s**t daily. It's all love. Only positive vibrations."

Watch the video below for more:

Khloe Kardashian Takes to Instagram With a Message for Jordyn Woods Embed Code Restart Khloe Kardashian Takes to Instagram With a Message for Jordyn Woods

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jordyn Woods Takes Lie Detector Test In Unseen 'Red Table Talk' Moment

Jordyn Woods Seemingly Responds to Khloe Kardashian’s Peace Message

Khloe Kardashian Shares a Message for Jordyn Woods After Backlash From 'KUWTK' Episode

Related Gallery