Wednesday was a busy day for Jordyn Woods. She shot down the haters, shut down the trolls, walked two red carpets and still found the time to post a sultry Instagram with a cryptic message.

"Breakin hearts not promises," Woods captioned a sexy pic of herself in a black fur coat.

Earlier in the day, Woods took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight after people speculated that her previous post, declaring, "An apple a day keeps the haters away," was in reference to her supposed beef with Khloe Kardashian. In February, Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was accused of cheating on the reality star with Woods, who was Kylie Jenner's best friend at the time. Both Woods and Thompson have denied the allegation.

"Let me tell you something, I don't do subliminals," Woods told her followers. "I do general statements and if I have something to say about someone or to someone, I'm going to say it to them or not at all. If y'all are tired of this, I'm exhausted. Let's move on, it's all love, it's all good."

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Woods attended the premiere of her film, Sacrifice. at the Landmark Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, in a skintight black dress and matching fur coat. She later attended The Fearless Women in Music event hosted by YouTube. While there, she posed with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Earlier this week, the results of Woods' polygraph test she took while on Red Table Talk were revealed. While taking the test, she was outright asked if she had sex with Tristan Thompson.

Check out the results:

Jordyn Woods Takes Lie Detector in 'Red Table Talk' Embed Code Restart

