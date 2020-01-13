Rapper Future has appeared to confirm a romantic relationship with Lori Harvey amid her hit-and-run case.

Harvey, the step-daughter of Steve Harvey, is currently facing two misdemeanor charges, one for a hit-and-run and one for resisting arrest. The alleged incidents occurred on Oct. 20, 2019 and an arraignment date is set for Jan. 21.

On Monday, Future, 36, shared a photo on his Instagram account showing the two getting cozy in a pool.

“Life is Good ❤️🦅,” he captioned the image.

The post came after Harvey, a model, reportedly shared a video on her Instagram Stories, showing Future kissing her on her check.

Future previously shared a photo of Harvey on his Instagram Stories in November, writing, “Flawless,” alongside it.

The rapper previously dated musician, Ciara, with whom he has a 5-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn.

Meanwhile, Harvey was linked with Diddy last July.

See more on the rapper below.

