Lori Harvey and Future Appear to Confirm Romantic Relationship Amid Her Hit-and-Run Case
Rapper Future has appeared to confirm a romantic relationship with Lori Harvey amid her hit-and-run case.
Harvey, the step-daughter of Steve Harvey, is currently facing two misdemeanor charges, one for a hit-and-run and one for resisting arrest. The alleged incidents occurred on Oct. 20, 2019 and an arraignment date is set for Jan. 21.
On Monday, Future, 36, shared a photo on his Instagram account showing the two getting cozy in a pool.
“Life is Good ❤️🦅,” he captioned the image.
The post came after Harvey, a model, reportedly shared a video on her Instagram Stories, showing Future kissing her on her check.
Future previously shared a photo of Harvey on his Instagram Stories in November, writing, “Flawless,” alongside it.
The rapper previously dated musician, Ciara, with whom he has a 5-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn.
Meanwhile, Harvey was linked with Diddy last July.
