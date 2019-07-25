Looks like Diddy is enjoying his time in the Big Apple!

The 49-year-old rapper was spotted out and about in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City Wednesday night, hanging out with Steve Harvey's 22-year-old stepdaughter, Lori Harvey.

The two seemingly coordinated outfits for the outing, both rocking striped bottoms, off-white tops and comfy sneakers. Diddy appeared to be caught off-guard by the paparazzi, while Lori was all smiles, flashing her pearly whites.

Rumors began swirling earlier this year that the two were dating, but TMZ reports that sources close to Diddy shot them down back in March, telling the outlet that Lori's just a family friend.

Lori has known Diddy for a while now, as she reportedly dated his 25-year-old son, Justin Combs. The model is also friends with plenty of other celebs in the music industry, like Teyana Taylor, Saweetie, Normani and Justine Skye.

ET has reached out to Diddy's rep for comment.

Over the past few days, Diddy's Instagram Stories and feed have been filled with videos of himself raving about being back in "the big city of dreams" for the Revolt Summit in Brooklyn, alongside stars like ASAP Ferg, Remy Ma and Charlamagne tha God.

Hear more on the successful entrepreneur in the video below.

