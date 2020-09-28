Jordyn Woods Goes Instagram Official With Karl-Anthony Towns: Pics!

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns are Instagram official. The rumored couple is rumored no more, as they took to social media over the weekend to share PDA pics.

The couple recently jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to celebrate Woods' 23rd birthday. She marked her "Jordyn Year" last Wednesday, and on Saturday, she and Towns posted romantic pics from their celebration on social media.

"I found you, then I found me🤍," Woods captioned a pic of her and Towns, 24, wearing matching Versace swimsuits.

The NBA player wrote alongside his own post, "There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights 💫." He tagged his location as "Love."

The couple had previously posted about each other (and his birthday gifts for her) on their Instagram Stories.The Minnesota Timberwolves star showered the birthday girl with designer bags worth over $50,000, including an ostrich Hermes Birkin, a second Birkin and a crystal-covered Chanel bag. He also gifted her a signed Michael Jordan jersey, which sells for about $8,000.

Romance rumors between the two first sparked back in August 2019. However, at the time, Woods said on Instagram that "Karl is like a brother to me." Things have clearly since changed. See more on Woods in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jordyn Woods on Being In a 'Dark Place' After Tristan Thompson Drama

Jordyn Woods Gets Cozy With Karl-Anthony Towns During Birthday Getaway

Jordyn Woods on 'The Masked Singer' and How Jaden Smith Inspired Her to Start Singing (Exclusive)

'The Masked Singer': Jordyn Woods Spills Secrets and Says Jaden Smith Inspired Her to Start Singing This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery