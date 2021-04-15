Jose Luis 'El Puma' Rodriguez Receives Legend Award at 2021 Latin AMAs

Jose Luis 'El Puma' Rodriguez is a global treasure! The Venezuelan singer and actor received the Legend Award at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday.

The 78-year-old artist, known as El Puma (The Cougar), received a standing ovation as he took the stage to receive his special award.

"I want to thank God, Christ and the Holy Spirit and my family," he said. "Thank you...to my fans, you helped me get here. God bless."

¡RT felicitando a José Luis Rodríguez “#ElPuma” quien acaba de ser honrado con el “Premio Leyenda” en #LatinAMAs! 🤩 👏🏻 @SoyElPumapic.twitter.com/GGN6bhk3G6 — Telemundo (@Telemundo) April 16, 2021

Fans were quick to share sweet messages of support on social media. "Congratulations 🎈🍾🎊🎉 you are a legend," one fan wrote.

Another fan shared a similar sentiment writing, "Gracias a ti por tu entrega y grandiosa trayectoria 👏👏👏❤️❤️🙌 por tu canto, sencillez y cariño a tu público, te amamos ❤️ disfrutaremos juntos este hermoso e inolvidable momento 🙌🙌😍."

El Puma has endured the test of time with immense success thanks to his romantic ballads and swoon-worthy telenovelas. He began his musical and acting career in the early 1960s. Over the past six decades, he has recorded more than 60 albums and participated in over 34 soap operas, movies, and international series.

The Latin AMAs also gave special awards to Ozuna (Extraordinary Evolution Award) and Alejandro Fernandez (Icon Award).

Get the complete Latin AMAs winners list, plus Latin AMAs' best moments on ETonline.com.

RELATED CONTENT:

2021 Latin American Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

How to Watch the 2021 Latin AMAs

Alejandro Fernández to Receive Icon Award at 2021 Latin AMAs

2021 Latin American Music Awards: J Balvin & Karol G Lead Nominations

Karol G Opens Up About Maintaining Privacy and Her 'Dream' to Become a Mom (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery