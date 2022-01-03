Joseph Gordon-Levitt Shares Behind-the-Scenes Throwback From '10 Things I Hate About You'
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Reacts to ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ Anni…
'Yellowstone': Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser React to Rip and Bet…
‘Harry Potter’ Reunion: Emma Watson and Tom Felton Address Their…
Andy Cohen on New Book, Dating Life and Possibly Having More Kid…
Michelle Obama Shouts Out Her 'Boo' in Happy New Year Post
Kendall Jenner Kisses Devin Booker Courtside in Rare Display of …
‘Black-ish’ Stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross on Sayi…
Ashley Graham Talks Baby No. 2 and How Son Isaac Is Preparing fo…
Eve on Her 'Beautiful' Discussions About Race With Her Stepchild…
Betty White's Agent Looks Back on Her Final Days, Shuts Down Rum…
Remembering Betty White: Inside Her Life as a TV Icon
Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson Cover Britney Spears, Celine Di…
'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser on Whether He's Anything Like His Cha…
'Yellowstone': Kelly Reilly Opens Up About Beth Dutton Like Neve…
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Her Growing Baby Bump
'Selling Tampa' Cast Shares Wishes for Season 2 (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez Buys Sentimental Gifts for Ben Affleck's Daughter…
Biggest Celebrity Revelations of 2021: Demi Lovato, Jamie Foxx a…
Halle Bailey Reacts to ‘Little Mermaid’ Co-Star Javier Bardem Pr…
Joseph Gordon-Levitt had us feeling nostalgic after he posted a fun behind-the-scenes photo from the set of 10 Things I Hate About You.
Gordon-Levitt took to Twitter Sunday to to share a black-and-white photo of him and his co-stars Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, David Krumholtz, Andrew Keegen and Susan May Pratt hanging out in a couple of director's chairs during a break in filming in what appears to be the movie's iconic prom scene.
The photo, which also features director Gil Junger, shows the cast all dressed up in tuxedos and gowns as they smiled and posed for the camera.
"#10ThingsIHateAboutYou," the 40-year-old actor simply captioned the throwback.
In May of 2020, Gordon-Levitt reflected on the film's 21st anniversary, telling ET he's still stunned by how much time has passed since the '90s film charmed audiences around the globe.
“You're kidding!" he said to ET’s Lauren Zima, reacting to how more than two decades have passed since the film’s release.
The experience was a transformative one for Gordon-Levitt and much of the cast, who still remain in contact today.
"We would just hang out with each other and, like, listen to music," recalled Gordon-Levitt, who shared that he's still in touch with Krumholtz and Larisa Oleynik (who played Bianca) in the film.
“David Krumholtz [and I] -- we're always in touch,” he added.
Stiles and Gabrielle Union had similar memories of the camaraderie on set while speaking with ET during the film's 20th anniversary in 2019.
"It was just such a special summer, where all the actors were so young and open hearted," Stiles said. "We were all really good friends."
"We spent all of our downtime together and loved it, [and] perhaps I got some fake IDs," Union shared with a laugh. "It was just such a special, special time, and I could never recreate that."
For Union, shooting 10 Things I Hate About You was such an incredible experience, she told ET that it sort of set an unreasonable expectation for what being on movie sets would be like for the rest of her career.
"We had a great, great time, I remember thinking all movie making was going to be like that," she recalled. "[But] I've never had an experience quite as special as 10 Things I Hate About You."
For more on the teen classic, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT
Gabrielle Union & Zaya Wade Act Out '10 Things I Hate About You' Scene
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Reacts to ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ Turning 21 (Exclusive)
'10 Things I Hate About You' Turns 20! Watch the Cast Reflect on the Iconic Film (Exclusive)
Related Gallery