At this point, it's easy to imagine that writer-director Rian Johnson creates some sort of Thanos-type gauntlet for each installment of the Knives Out franchise -- assembling as many talented A-list performers as he can to join Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc in his newest, twist-packed mystery.

Johnson and Netflix announced the third installment in the fun franchise in May 2024, sharing little more than the title: Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The new film follows the original Knives Out -- released in 2019 -- as well as 2022's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

"I love everything about whodunits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is," the director shared on social media before announcing the threequel’s title. "There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies."

Casting information started to roll in after the film's announcement, with Craig to be joined by stars like Josh O'Connor (The Crown, Challengers), Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla, Civil War), Andrew Scott (Fleabag, Ripley), Kerry Washington (Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere), Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye, Mayor of Kingstown), Mila Kunis (Bad Moms, Luckiest Girl Alive), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) and Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Dune franchise).

CAST

Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc

Daniel Craig plays Detective Benoit Blanc in the 'Knives Out' franchise. - Lionsgate

The only constant main character throughout the first two Knives Out films has been Detective Benoit Blanc, Craig's deep-thinking, country-fried detective, who gets his answers -- and his killers -- even when it seems like all is lost.

In January 2023, Johnson teased whether fans could expect to see Hugh Grant return as Craig's love interest in another Knives Out movie after he appeared in Glass Onion.

"Honestly, you throw a rock in here and you'll hit somebody that I'd love to have in one of the mystery movies. So, we'll see," he told ET at the Moet platform at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards before discussing a potential continuation of the romance between Grant and Craig's characters. "We'll see. Look, I should only be so lucky to have Hugh Grant in more mystery movies. We'll see what happens. Everything is a maybe."

Josh O'Connor

'The Crown' and 'Challengers' star Josh O'Connor is set to star in 'Wake Up Dead Man.' - Rich Fury/Getty Images

Fresh off his buzzed-about performance in Challengers -- a sharp contrast to his posh period piece roles in The Crown and Emma -- it will be interesting to see what kind of character O'Connor steps into in the new Knives Out film, though no details have yet been announced.

Cailee Spaeny

'Priscilla' star Cailee Spaeny is set to star in the new 'Knives Out' film, 'Wake Up Dead Man.' - John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

The Priscilla star is another hot young starlet to join the Knives Out franchise after showing her range already in 2024 with her performance in not only Sofia Coppola's emotional biopic, but also in Alex Garland's harrowing dystopian thriller, Civil War.

Andrew Scott

Pictured at the 2024 Met Gala, Andrew Scott is set to join the latest film in the 'Knives Out' franchise. - Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

OK, he's not just "Hot Priest" anymore, but it's hard to look at Scott and not feel blessed by his role in the second season of Fleabag. Since then, however, the Irish actor -- who gained early career recognition for his chilling Moriarty on the BBC's Sherlock -- has gone on to starring roles in acclaimed films like All of Us Strangers and TV series like Ripley, leaving the door wide open as to what kind of character he'll bring to the franchise.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington is set to star in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.' - Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Washington has focused on some heavier dramatic fair since her seven-season run on Scandal, however, fans will hopefully get to see her quipping and girl-bossing once again in her unknown role in Wake Up Dead Man.

Glenn Close

Glenn Close is set to star in the third 'Knives Out' film 'Wake Up Dead Man.' - Getty

The latest acting legend to join the Knives Out franchise, Close, 77, has taken on a diverse slate of film and television roles in recent years -- it will be a thrill to see what Johnson has in story for her in Wake Up Dead Man.

Jeremy Renner

'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' will be Jeremy Renner's first feature project since his life-threatening snowplow accident. - Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Paramount+

The upcoming film will be Renner's first feature project since his life-threatening snowplow accident in January 2023. Since his epic run as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor has been starring on the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis will reunite with 'Four Good Days' co-star Glenn Close in the upcoming 'Knives Out' film. - Getty Images

While she broke out as a comedic actress, Kunis' recent projects have including mystery thriller Luckiest Girl Alive and harrowing addiction drama Four Good Days (in which Close played her mother -- a possible casting hint?). It will be interesting to see what side of the actress Johnson harnesses in the upcoming film.

Daryl McCormack

Irish actor Daryl McCormack ('Good Luck to You, Leo Grande') has been cast in the third 'Knives Out' movie. - Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Irish actor, best known for his roles in Peaky Blinders and Bad Sisters, as well as his BAFTA-nominated performance in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, will be part of the latest Knives Out ensemble -- though, like the rest of his castmates, nothing is yet known about his role.

Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin is joining a new franchise after being cast in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.' - VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Following celebrated turns in the MCU and Dune movies, Brolin is joining another franchise in Wake Up Dead Man. Time will tell, however, his character is a loyal advisor like Gurney Halleck, or a genocidal villain like Thanos.

PLOT

Netflix announced Wake Up Dead Man in May 2024, revealing next to nothing about the upcoming film -- apart from its title.

The teaser video featured a voiceover from Craig as Benoit, which ominously hinted that the franchise's third installment might be more harrowing than its predecessors.

"In the beginning, the knives came out. Then behold, the glass was shattered," Detective Blanc recalls in the brief clip over suspenseful music. "But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed."

PRODUCTION & RELEASE DATES

As of May 2024, casting announcements had just begun, meaning production is in very early stages. However, in Netflix's announcement, they shared that the plans are currently to release the third Knives Out film in 2025.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery comes to Netflix globally in 2025.

